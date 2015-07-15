FRANKFURT, July 15 A group of creditors led by
German lender Dexia is suing Austrian "bad bank" Heta
for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), Dexia said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Dexia said it had filed a lawsuit in Frankfurt on behalf of
the group, which included mortgage lenders, insurers, asset
managers and public organisations.
Heta is the wind-down vehicle for Hypo Alpe Adria, which was
nationalised by Austria in 2009 after a headlong expansion into
the Balkans financed by its home province of Carinthia pushed it
to the brink of bankruptcy.
Austria offered last week to pay the German state of Bavaria
1.23 billion euros to settle a multitude of outstanding court
cases but other creditors' claims remain.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)