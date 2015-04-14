FRANKFURT, April 14 The European Central Bank
has told banks with exposure to Austria's Heta bad bank to write
it down by more than 50 percent, Germany's Handelsblatt
newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed banks.
The requested writedown would apply to debt guaranteed by
Carinthia but would be higher - at least 95 percent - for other
debt with a lower ranking that is not guaranteed by Austria, the
newspaper reported. The ECB was not immediately available to
comment.
Heta was formed from defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe
Adria, and last month the Bundesbank said German banks and
insurers had a total exposure of 7.1 billion euros. ($7.5
billion).
Carinthia, Hypo's home province, has more than 10 billion
euros in debt guarantees for Heta, and is trying to figure out
how to handle them given that its annual budget is only around 2
billion euros.
($1 = 0.9483 euros)
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Michael Shields)