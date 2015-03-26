VIENNA, March 26 A concerned European Central
Bank has asked euro zone lenders to detail their exposure to
Austria and provisions they plan to make after the country's
financial watchdog halted debt repayments by a "bad bank"
winding down defunct lender Hypo, financial sources told
Reuters.
The questionnaire sent to banks and a video conference to
discuss the potential fallout underscore the sensitivity of
Austria's path-breaking move to invoke new European rules on
ensuring creditors, not just taxpayers, fund bailouts.
"They are taking this seriously," one senior executive said
of the ECB on the condition he not be identified.
The ECB declined to comment.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber in Vienna and
John O'Donnell and Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt)