VIENNA, June 19 Austria's finance minister does
not see any repercussions from the European Commission over the
country bailing in some of defunct bank Hypo Alpe Adria's
creditors last year or a debt moratorium introduced this year,
he said on Friday.
The Commission is examining how Austria handled creditors of
nationalised lender Hypo and the Heta vehicle that
Vienna set up to wind down the remnants of the defunct lender,
the EU executive said last month.
Austria aims to impose losses on holders of around 890
million euros ($1 billion) of Hypo debt.
Furthermore, Austria's FMA financial watchdog took control
of Heta in March and froze its debt repayments under new EU
rules on "bailing in" creditors of ailing financial institutions
so that taxpayers alone do not have to shoulder the burden.
Both actions have entailed a web of legal action fuelled by
angered investors who thought they held had iron-clad state
guarantees.
The European Union's financial services commissioner,
Jonathan Hill, "supports us very much and I am not aware that
anyone is even thinking of a treaty violation process," APA news
agency quoted Hans Joerg Schelling as saying after euro zone
finance ministers met in Luxemburg.
"We have no reason to believe that what we have done with
Heta and the moratorium is threatened in any way."
Heta, at the end of 2014, had a capital shortfall of 7
billion euros after writing down overvalued assets, at the upper
end of the gap originally estimated at 4-7.6 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
