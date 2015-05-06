* Reviews whether EU rules on bail-ins apply at Heta

* Asks Austria for information on 2014 Hypo "haircut" law

* Says national courts to decide on debt guarantees (Adds quotes and background)

BRUSSELS/VIENNA, May 6 The European Commission is examining how Austria handled creditors of nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria and the Heta vehicle that Vienna set up to wind down the remnants of the defunct bank, the EU executive said on Wednesday.

The Commission has also asked Austria to provide information by June on a controversial law it adopted last year that wiped out some Hypo junior creditors despite debt guarantees from the bank's home province of Carinthia.

That special law and Austria's move this year to suspend debt repayments at undercapitalised Heta Asset Resolution imposed losses on creditors, angering many investors who thought the debt they held had iron-clad state guarantees.

The Commission's investigation may give investors hope of recompense, although the case is complicated and it is not clear how much influence it would have.

Austria nationalised Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse with regional ramifications and decided last year to wind down parts it could not sell. The bank had overextended itself with a decade of breakneck expansion.

Austria's FMA financial watchdog took control of Heta in March and froze its debt repayments under new EU rules on "bailing in" creditors of ailing financial institutions so that taxpayers alone do not have to shoulder the burden.

In an emailed statement, a Commission spokeswoman said it was looking into the Heta case and assessing whether the EU's new bail-in regime applied in this context.

"We are in close contact with the Austrian authorities on the question of alleged unequal treatment of creditors in the 2014 special law. We will analyse the information that Austria should give us by June at the latest," she said.

However, she added the case was complex.

"It involves a mix of old and new rules. A transition period is always going to be a bit complex. The problems this bank faces are not new -- and different rules applied at different times, both different national and European rules".

While the Commission can comment on the compatibility of any national decisions with European rules, this case also involves matters of national law.

"These are for national courts to decide on as regards the ongoing dispute between Bavaria and Austria or the lawsuits between HAA, BayernLB and Carinthia," the spokeswoman said, referring to a web of litigation by Hypo and its former owner BayernLB seeking compensation.

"These are complex legal relations between bondholders and guarantors which have been raised in these cases and it is for the national courts to decide," she added.