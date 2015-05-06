BRUSSELS/VIENNA May 6 The European Commission said on Wednesday it is looking into how Austria handled nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria and the Heta vehicle that Vienna set up to wind down the remnants of the bank.

The Commision has also asked Austria to provide information by June on a controversial law it adopted last year that wiped out some Hypo junior creditors despite debt guarantees from the bank's home province of Carinthia.

"There are complex legal relations between bondholders and guarantors which have been raised in these cases and it is for the national courts to decide," a Commission spokeswoman added in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels and Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)