VIENNA, March 2 Creditors of Austrian "bad bank"
Heta Asset Resolution may face debt haircuts or the prospect of
having the wind-down vehicle for defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria
eventually go bankrupt, the co-head of Austria's financial
watchdog said.
The Financial Market Authority stepped in on Sunday to take
control of Heta and imposed a debt repayment
moratorium after the government refused to plug a looming
capital hole exposed by an outside audit.
The FMA now needs to work out a plan that treats all
creditors equally.
Asked by broadcaster ORF how creditors might be asked to
help pay for the wind-down costs, FMA co-head Klaus Kumpfmueller
said in an interview aired on Monday:
"For example, via a debt haircut on the bonds and
liabilities that Hypo has. That would be one possibility. If
subsequently it is in the public interest that a resolution
within a resolution scheme is no longer justified, then Heta
could eventually also enter insolvency."
Authorities chose a wind-down over insolvency in the first
place so that debt guarantees from Hypo's home province and the
federal government would not immediately come due and so the
agreed sale of Hypo's Balkans network could proceed, he said.
Austria agreed in December to sell the Balkans network to
private equity firm Advent and European development bank EBRD
for up to 200 million euros ($223.5 million). The sale is
expected to close by the second quarter of 2015.
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kim Coghill)