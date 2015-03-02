VIENNA, March 2 Creditors of Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution may face debt haircuts or the prospect of having the wind-down vehicle for defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria eventually go bankrupt, the co-head of Austria's financial watchdog said.

The Financial Market Authority stepped in on Sunday to take control of Heta and imposed a debt repayment moratorium after the government refused to plug a looming capital hole exposed by an outside audit.

The FMA now needs to work out a plan that treats all creditors equally.

Asked by broadcaster ORF how creditors might be asked to help pay for the wind-down costs, FMA co-head Klaus Kumpfmueller said in an interview aired on Monday:

"For example, via a debt haircut on the bonds and liabilities that Hypo has. That would be one possibility. If subsequently it is in the public interest that a resolution within a resolution scheme is no longer justified, then Heta could eventually also enter insolvency."

Authorities chose a wind-down over insolvency in the first place so that debt guarantees from Hypo's home province and the federal government would not immediately come due and so the agreed sale of Hypo's Balkans network could proceed, he said.

Austria agreed in December to sell the Balkans network to private equity firm Advent and European development bank EBRD for up to 200 million euros ($223.5 million). The sale is expected to close by the second quarter of 2015. ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kim Coghill)