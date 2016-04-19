(Adds FMA statement, background)

VIENNA, April 19 Austrian banks are able to handle further writedowns on bonds of "bad bank" Heta suggested by financial watchdog FMA, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

"I can rule that out," Hans Joerg Schelling said when asked whether some lenders may face problems due to the request.

A source told Reuters on Monday that the FMA asked Austrian banks to book senior bonds at 30 percent of their face value, a bigger write-down than the haircut it imposed on creditors this month, due to cancelled interest payments.

The FMA on Tuesday said it had not mentioned any specific level of writedowns in a letter to banks, adding it had invited them to a meeting to discuss how to book Heta bonds correctly.

The FMA, which is overseeing the wind-down of Heta, on April 10 announced a bail-in, or haircut, of 54 percent on senior bonds, the extension of bonds' maturities to 2023 and the cancellation of coupon payments as of March of last year.