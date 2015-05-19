VIENNA May 19 It may take a year to finish a
wind-down plan for Heta Asset Resolution, the "bad bank"
handling the remnants of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the FMA
watchdog said, declining to estimate what size "haircut"
creditors may face.
Financial Market Authority co-head Helmut Ettl defended the
agency's handling of the case, which FMA officials told a news
conference on Tuesday was likely to draw several legal
objections from investors who feel they were unfairly handled.
The European Commission is examining how Austria treated
creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria and the Heta windown
vehicle, which the FMA took over in March and froze debt
repayments until May 2016 while it works out a plan that treats
all creditors equally.
