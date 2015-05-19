VIENNA May 19 It may take a year to finish a wind-down plan for Heta Asset Resolution, the "bad bank" handling the remnants of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the FMA watchdog said, declining to estimate what size "haircut" creditors may face.

Financial Market Authority co-head Helmut Ettl defended the agency's handling of the case, which FMA officials told a news conference on Tuesday was likely to draw several legal objections from investors who feel they were unfairly handled.

The European Commission is examining how Austria treated creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria and the Heta windown vehicle, which the FMA took over in March and froze debt repayments until May 2016 while it works out a plan that treats all creditors equally.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Angelika Gruber)