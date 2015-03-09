(adds Deloitte comment)
VIENNA, March 9 Austria's prosecutors for
economic issues and corruption are investigating the 2009
balance sheet of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, a spokesman for
the prosecutors said on Monday.
The investigation is in response to a request from Austria's
Financial Market Authority (FMA) in January and is seeking to
establish whether Hypo's 2009 balance sheet falsely valued loans
and leases too high, a spokesman for the prosecutors said.
Hypo was nationalised in 2009 and has already cost taxpayers
about 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion), with the bailout
triggering new banking legislation and a complex web of
litigation.
Deloitte, the auditor for Hypo's 2009 balance sheet, said on
Monday that it is convinced that the audit had been performed
thoroughly and correctly.
"We take note of the proceedings taken by FMA with a certain
astonishment, given that Hypo Alpe Adria's year-end accounts
2009 were finished after the Republic of Austria had taken it
over," Deloitte Austria said in an emailed statement.
The FMA has taken control of Heta Asset Resolution
, the so-called bad bank set up to wind down Hypo's
assets, and has halted payments on more than 11 billion euros of
debt after an audit revealed a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion
euros.
It is not clear how long the investigation might take, the
prosecutors' spokesman said on Monday.
The FMA said last week that it had no indication that Hypo
had improperly valued assets on its balance sheet but a
spokesman for the watchdog said on Monday that the statement
referred only to the capital hole revealed this month.
($1 = 0.9218 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
David Goodman)