* Watchdog says investors can pay for bad bank in variety of
ways
* Bank bond yields rise as bad bank's senior bondholders at
risk
* Bad bank faced a 450 mln euro debt redemption this week
(Recasts with finance minister comments, adds detail)
By Michael Shields and Helene Durand
VIENNA/LONDON, March 2 (Reuters/IFR) - Austria will consider
letting the "bad bank" carved out of defunct lender Hypo Alpe
Adria go bust as it looks at ways of extracting itself from the
country's worst postwar financial scandal.
Austria's financial watchdog took control of bad bank Heta
Asset Resolution on Sunday and halted payments on
more than 11 billion euros ($12 billion) worth of debt, after
the state refused to plug a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion
euros revealed in an external audit.
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling on Monday declined to
estimate how big a loss creditors would have to swallow to pay
for Heta's winding up, saying this was a decision for the
Financial Market Authority (FMA).
The FMA has said Heta may eventually be declared insolvent,
something that could hit Hypo's home province Carinthia, which
under the leadership of far-right populist Governor Joerg Haider
guaranteed the bank's disastrous expansion into central and
eastern Europe.
"If subsequently it is in the public interest that a
resolution within a resolution scheme is no longer justified,
then Heta could eventually also enter insolvency," Klaus
Kumpfmueller, co-head of the FMA, told local broadcaster ORF.
The moratorium, which runs through May 2016, was initiated
days before Heta was due to repay 450 million euros to senior
bondholders on March 6. Another 500 million was due on March 20.
The FMA has said debt guarantees from Carinthia and the
federal government were unaffected by the moratorium. Carinthia
backs 10.7 billion euros worth of Heta debt and the federal
government backs a 1 billion euro bond issued in 2012.
"I think it is very clear that we are trying to leave the
problem of Carinthian guarantees behind us, and I hope we
succeed," Schelling said, adding that the 1 billion euro federal
government debt guarantee was iron clad.
CHAIN REACTION
Austria has previously shied away from talking about Hypo
going bust for fear it could trigger a chain reaction that could
suck in other banks and ruin Austria's reputation on
international capital markets.
But imposing losses on bank creditors has become more
commonplace in the euro zone and Vienna was one of the first
countries to adopt laws this year allowing senior creditors to
be hit when a bank gets into trouble.
Austrian authorities also imposed losses on some junior
creditors of Hypo last year, despite the guarantees from
Carinthia, in a controversial move which is under court review.
Austria's sovereign debt was unmoved by the Heta move on
Monday but the country's bank bonds sold off, with the yield on
a 2018 senior Raiffeisen bond rising 22 basis points
as investors expected the government to eventually impose losses
on Heta's senior bondholders.
"If Heta suspends its payments for 15 months it's hard to
see how and why they would resume payments after that period,"
said one London-based fund manager. "I don't know who are the
owners of the bonds but I suspect a lot of them have traded into
the hedge fund and high yield community in recent months".
"Technically, Heta is no longer a bank after the CEE
(central and eastern European) bank subsidiaries were sold and
so it doesn't have deposits, which makes a bail-in of senior
debt much easier," the manager said.
Authorities chose a wind-down of Hypo over insolvency in the
first place so the guarantees from Hypo's home province and the
federal government would not immediately come due and an agreed
sale of Hypo's Balkans network, expected in the second quarter,
could proceed, Kumpfmueller said.
The takeover of Heta and the debt moratorium is the latest
chapter in a long-running saga over Hypo, which was nationalised
from German bank BayernLB in 2009 and has cost taxpayers in both
Germany and Austria billions of euros.
State-owned BayernLB and Austria are locked in a legal
battle over who should pay for cleaning up Hypo and the affair
has soured relations between Vienna and Munich.
Austria set up Heta last year to wind down Hypo's assets,
which were valued at the time at 18 billion euros. But early
indications from an external audit showed its balance sheet was
overvalued by between 5.1 billon and 8.7 billion euros.
The new valuation meant that Heta needed a capital injection
of between 4 billion and 7.6 billion euros. The audit was due to
be released with Heta's annual results by the end of April.
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
(Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Kim Coghill and David
Holmes)