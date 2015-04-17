VIENNA, April 17 A small German bank has become
the first company to file a lawsuit in Austria to try to force
the province of Carinthia to honour guarantees on frozen debt of
"bad bank" Heta Asset Management, its lawyer said on
Friday.
The German bank, which did not want to be named, sued in the
provincial court in Carinthia seeking damages worth less than 10
million euros ($10.8 million) for a bond that matured last
month, lawyer Ingo Kapsch said, confirming a report by the
Austrian Press Agency.
The suit contends that provincial guarantees were triggered
by a debt moratorium the FMA watchdog imposed last month when a
capital hole emerged at Heta, the wind-down vehicle for the
remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.
Despite its annual budget of around 2 billion euros, the
southern province of Carinthia has guaranteed more than 10
billion euros worth of Heta debt, while the federal government
has a 1 billion euro guarantee on Heta debt.
The federal government has said its guarantee will be
honoured, but the province has launched a legal review to see
whether it can be held liable.
German banks and insurers hold a combined 7.1 billion euros
in Heta exposure, and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia has
asked Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to intervene in the
case.
($1 = 0.9252 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Keith Weir)