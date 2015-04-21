VIENNA, April 21 Austrian accountancy watchdog
OePR found that Hypo Alpe Adria's "bad bank" Heta
booked provisions that were 1.16 billion euros ($1.24 billion)
too high, according to Der Standard newspaper.
The OePR report is likely to be used in courts as Austria's
dealing with Hypo, nationalised in 2009, triggered a complex web
of controversy and litigation, mainly between Austria and
Germany.
The watchdog was not immediately available for comment.
Standard quoted the OePR report on Heta's first-half results
as saying that the provisions were not only too high, but also
booked too early as losses from the planned sale of Hypo's
Balkans network should not have been offset at that time.
In March, financial watchdog FMA imposed a debt moratorium
on Heta, which was set up last year to wind down the remnants of
defunct lender Hypo, after an outside audit found a capital hole
of around 4.6 billion euros.
The total exposure of German banks and insurers to Heta
amounts to around 7.1 billion euros, a senior official at the
German Bundesbank has said.
($1 = 0.9341 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Pravin Char)