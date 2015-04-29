VIENNA, April 29 The governor of Austria's
Carinthia province has insisted that the federal government
share responsibility for the financial mess left by defunct
lender Hypo Alpe Adria, setting up a clash over billions of
euros in debt guarantees.
Peter Kaiser told the Kurier newspaper that years of
foot-dragging in Vienna after Austria nationalised Hypo in 2009
exacerbated problems at the lender, which the government decided
only last year to wind down at great cost to taxpayers.
Hypo's demise has left its home province facing a bill of
10.2 billion euros ($11.2 billion) -- Carinthia had backed the
bank with debt guarantees worth around five times the
territory's annual budget.
"I have the impression that there is a political intent to
stick Carinthia with the debts and sole responsibility," Kaiser,
a Social Democrat, said in the interview printed on Wednesday,
adding no one benefited from putting the province "in a
situation with no way out".
Kaiser said Carinthia, which has said it will go bankrupt by
June without renewed access to borrowing via the federal
treasury, was ready to chip in around 600 million euros left
from its 2008 sale of Hypo to Germany's BayernLB.
"I do not rule out Carinthia's participating in a (debt
restructuring) structure, but the federal level should take on
the main responsibility," he said.
Carinthia, Austria's southernmost state in the eastern Alps,
is talking with the federal government over how to handle the
matter and secure fresh financing.
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling on Tuesday
dismissed suggestions that the federal government might take
responsibility for Carinthia's debts built up when late
right-wing leader Joerg Haider was provincial
governor.
The FMA watchdog last month took control of the Heta
"bad bank" winding down the remnants of Hypo and
froze debt repayments while it works out a haircut plan.
($1 = 0.9103 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Heavens)