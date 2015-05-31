VIENNA May 31 Austrian officials are considering a plan to buy back debt of "bad bank" Heta that is guaranteed by the Carinthia province at a discount of just 10 to 20 percent, a better deal for creditors than originally envisioned, the Kurier newspaper reported.

The report cited unnamed experts and people involved in handling Heta Asset Resolution, the vehicle winding down the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

The Financial Market Authority took control of Heta in March after an audit exposed a capital hole that the state was not prepared to fill. The FMA froze Heta debt repayments until May 2016 while working out a plan to treat creditors equally.

The size of the hole may become clear in June when Heta's 2014 results emerge. That could pave the way for creating a new entity to repurchase 10.2 billion euros ($11.2 billion) worth of debt backed by Hypo's home province of Carinthia.

"Originally (officials) wanted to prompt creditors to forego 40 to 50 percent of their claims. That is unrealistic, primarily because Germans sitting on 7 billion euros worth of Hypo bonds would rather sue than take this up," the report said.

"What is being considered now is making an offer creditors cannot refuse: only 10 or at most 20 percent discount from face value. In return creditors would be spared a years-long legal battle and get back 80-90 percent of the money immediately."

An alternative would be to offer creditors federal government debt in return for Heta debt, it added. The debt has traded around 60 percent of face value lately.

Carinthia has urged the federal government to address unaffordable debt guarantees the province gave Hypo before Austria nationalised it in 2009. Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling says Carinthia must approach creditors.

Kurier said the buyback vehicle would need nine billion to 10 billion euros. The federal government wants Carinthia to contribute at least 1.2 billion, while the province has offered up to 630 million, it added.

Should the buyback work and the sale of Hypo's Balkans network go through as planned by mid-year, Heta could then be allowed to go bust, Kurier said.

A finance ministry spokeswoman said that only the FMA could put Heta into insolvency and this would not happen as long as the debt moratorium was in place. The FMA would review Heta's results and then decide how to proceed, probably next year.

In the case of insolvency, Heta's equity would first be wiped out, then holders of subordinated debt. Austria's Constitutional Court will rule this year whether provincial debt guarantees have to be paid out in such a case.

A German court has told Heta to repay former Hypo owner BayernLB around $2.5 billion the German lender left with Hypo at the time of the nationalisation.

Actually getting the money in a Heta insolvency would depend on how much, if anything, is left over when Heta's remaining liabilities and assets are measured up. The same is true for the subordinated debt that the envisioned buyback vehicle would own.

Hypo has already absorbed 5.5 billion euros in state aid, including a 1 billion euro federal guarantee on a subordinated bond that the government has said will be honoured in any event. ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angus MacSwan)