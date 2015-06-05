VIENNA, June 5 More than 200 creditors have filed complaints over a moratorium on debt repayments by Austrian bad bank Heta imposed by the country's financial market regulator FMA, the co-head of the agency said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

"For the most part it's institutional investors like insurers and banks that have lodged complaints but so have individuals who invested more than 10,000 euros ($11,000) in bonds in the former Hypo," Klaus Kumpfmueller told the Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten newspaper.

In March, the FMA ordered Heta, the vehicle set up last year from the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, to halt debt repayments to preclude a widening capital hole. This angered many investors, who had thought the debt they held had iron-clad state guarantees.

Investors, including many banks and insurers from Germany, were given until the beginning of June to submit complaints to the regulator.

"We will evaluate their content and issue a fresh notification that may contain changes but does not have to," Kumpfmueller said. "Investors could then go to the federal administrative court."

The FMA took over Heta in March and froze debt repayments until May 2016 under new EU rules on "bailing in" creditors of ailing financial institutions so that taxpayers alone do not have to shoulder the burden.

Many investors bought Hypo bonds because they were backed by guarantees from the Austrian state of Carinthia. But Carinthia itself ran into financial difficulty and could not make good on the guarantees.

It remains unclear if and when investors will be able to recover their money.

($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mark Heinrich)