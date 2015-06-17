* Capital gap at upper end of estimated 4-7.6 bln eur range
* Wind-down vehicle has 7.9 billion euro 2014 loss
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, June 17 Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset
Resolution had a capital shortfall of 7 billion euros
($7.9 billion) at the end of 2014 after writing down overvalued
assets, at the upper end of the gap originally estimated at
4-7.6 billion euros.
The size of its capital hole will help determine the extent
of debt "haircuts" that its creditors face.
The state wind-down vehicle for failed lender Hypo Alpe
Adria gave the figures on Wednesday while reporting a 2014 loss
of 7.9 billion euros under Austrian accounting standards.
Austria set up Heta last year. Its balance sheet was worth
17.6 billion euros in 2013 but just 9.6 billion at the end of
2014. The initial external audit had showed its balance sheet
was overvalued by between 5.1 billon and 8.7 billion euros.
The markdowns reflect an accounting switch triggered by no
longer classifying the business as a going concern, a
significantly worse outlook for economies in the Balkans where
Hypo was active, and a jump in the Swiss franc's value that made
loans in that currency harder to service.
The finance ministry said Heta's loss primarily affects its
creditors, who should get details of the Financial Market
Authority's (FMA) wind-down plan for Heta by the end of May
2016. Taxpayers were not affected, it said in a statement.
The FMA in March halted until May 2016 payments on more than
11 billion euros worth of Heta debt after the state refused to
plug the capital hole revealed in the audit.
Officials have declined to estimate how big a loss creditors
would have to swallow to pay for Heta's winding up.
Heta debt has been trading at around 65 percent of face
value as investors brace for a haircut.
"I would expect bonds to trend down to 60 with the Austrian
government talking them down as well to help with any potential
tender" to buy back debt, one hedge fund manager said on
condition of anonymity.
Carinthia, the home province of Hypo Alpe, backs 10.2
billion euros worth of Heta debt and the federal government
backs a 1 billion euro bond issued in 2012. The federal
government and Carinthia aim to agree by late August on how to
tackle unaffordable debt guarantees the province has outstanding
at Heta.
Heta saw "significant risks" from lawsuits over the
treatment of Hypo and Heta creditors, including German bank
BayernLB, the former Hypo Alpe Adria owner.
It also said the planned sale of its Balkans network was at
risk.
Auditors typically sign off on accounts they say accurately
reflect reality but in this case they gave just a limited
sign-off, Heta said, citing questions over the treatment of a
200 million euro government guarantee.
($1 = 0.8891 euros)
