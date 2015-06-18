VIENNA, June 18 Austrian "bad bank" Heta's 7 billion euro ($7.9 billion) capital gap for 2014 is not a definitive figure for calculating losses facing its creditors, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Heta Asset Resolution, set up last year to wind down failed nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, reported assets of 9.6 billion euros and liabilities of 16.6 billion in its 2014 results, released on Wednesday.

Yields on Heta debt shot up on Thursday because the 7 billion euro shortfall was near the top end of the projected range of 4 bln-7.6 bln euros discovered when Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) took control of Heta in March.

However, a source familiar with the matter said that the FMA, which is working out a plan for creditors to share the pain of plugging Heta's shortfall, would be using this year's results, not last year's, as the basis for its calculations.

"This (2014 result) doesn't change the fact that the wind-down plan will be based on 2015 numbers," the source said.

A Heta bond due in 2017 was bid at just below 60 percent of face value on Thursday to yield almost 44.5 percent, up from 37.5 percent on Wednesday.

The FMA has since March frozen payments of interest and principal on more than 11 billion euros' worth of Heta debt until May 2016, after the Austrian government refused to plug a capital hole in Heta of up to 7.6 billion euros revealed in an initial audit.

The 2014 results are just a snapshot based on assumptions that will change in the final resolution plan, which realistically will take a year to finish, the source said.

The FMA declined comment other than to say that the results were within the range of expectations for Heta.

Complicating matters is the fact that Carinthia, Hypo's home province, backs 10.2 billion euros' worth of Heta debt and has acknowledged it cannot honour the guarantees that allowed Hypo's breakneck expansion before Austria nationalised it in 2009.

The federal government and Carinthia aim to agree by late August how to tackle the guarantees.

The market has been pricing in that creditors will face losses of around 40 percent from face value on their debt, but one legal expert said market participants seemed to be more bullish than the trading price suggests.

"Many think that the shortfall might be as low as 20 percent to 10 percent given the assets of Heta and, more importantly, many believe that Carinthia will -- funded by the federal government -- undertake some kind of measure such as a buyback of bonds or exchange offer which will result in a shortfall lower than 40 percent," the legal expert said.

That was why liquidity in Heta bonds has dried up as many participants hang on to the debt, the legal expert said. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Helene Durand in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)