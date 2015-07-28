VIENNA, July 28 Austria's highest court on
Tuesday overturned a law that wiped out claims by some junior
debt holders in defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, raising the
chance that some of them could get part of their money back.
Passed last year, the law effectively cancelled 890 million
euros ($983.9 million) of subordinated debt guaranteed by Hypo's
home province of Carinthia, a move that drew howls of protest
from investors and financial institutions, including the
International Monetary Fund.
"The Hypo Reorganisation Act is unconstitutional. It is
repealed in its entirety. A deadline for correction has not been
set. The Act is no longer applicable," Austria's constitutional
court said in a statement.
The junior debt holders included Austrian insurers Uniqa
and Vienna Insurance as well as the World
Bank and German funds.
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michael Shields)