* No legal basis for imposing losses
* Law had cancelled 890 mln euros in subordinated debt
* Law also mandated 800 mln euro contribution from BayernLB
* Decision triggers 800 mln euro loss at Heta in H1
(Adds constitutional court also looking into legality of debt
moratorium in paragraph 11)
By Angelika Gruber and Christoph Steitz
VIENNA, July 28 Austria's highest court on
Tuesday overturned a law that had cancelled nearly a billion
euros of debt owed by defunct bank Hypo Alpe Adria, raising
prospects that certain creditors could get some of their money
back.
The Constitutional Court's decision dealt a blow to the
Austrian government's attempt to spread the cost of winding down
Hypo, now known as "bad bank" Heta, after tax payers
have already poured 5.5 billion euros ($6.08 billion) into the
failed bank.
Austria took over Hypo from its former owner BayernLB
in 2009 to avert a collapse and prevent potential
fallout in central and eastern Europe, where large parts of
Hypo's business was based.
The country's worst postwar financial scandal has swelled
Austria's state debt and budget deficit, soured ties with
BayernLB owner Bavaria and prompted a parliamentary
investigation into who is to blame for the mess.
The law, which the Court rejected as "unconstitutional", was
passed last year and effectively cancelled 890 million euros of
subordinated debt guaranteed by Hypo's home province of
Carinthia. It also required an 800 million payment from German
state bank BayernLB.
This produced howls of protest from investors and financial
institutions, who thought they had iron-clad state guarantees
ensuring they would get their money back.
Creditors include Austrian insurers Uniqa and
Vienna Insurance as well as the World Bank and German
investment funds.
"Austria now faces the difficult task to restore lost
confidence with national and international investors, which can
undoubtedly be described as a Herculean task," said Liane
Buchholz, managing director of VOEB, which represents Germany's
public sector banks, including BayernLB.
The court's decision is independent from action taken by
Austria's Financial Market Authority in March to impose a
moratorium on debt repayments by Heta. This runs until May 2016
and is aimed at giving the watchdog time to find a solution with
Heta's creditors.
"The (court) decision is a clear stop sign that should also
trigger a rethink with regard to the ongoing moratorium,"
Buchholz said.
A spokesman for the constitutional court told Reuters that
Vienna's commercial court had requested it to look into whether
the debt moratorium was legal. He added its investigations on
average take nine months.
But Austria's Finance Ministry said that the moratorium,
affecting 9.85 billion euros worth of Heta debt, was still in
place.
The ministry also said the court ruling had no impact on the
process of winding down Heta, which was set up last year to take
on Hypo's assets, valued at the time at 18 billion euros.
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Gerhart Holzinger told
reporters he expected his court to handle any lawsuits over the
moratorium.
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
