(Recasts, adds court filing, details)
VIENNA, Sept 22 Plans to settle with creditors
of failed bank Hypo Alpe Adria began to take shape on Tuesday as
the Austrian government prepared legislation paving the way for
federal loans to help Hypo's home province pay investors.
The failure of Hypo Alpe Adria, from which "bad bank" Heta
Asset Resolution was formed, is the biggest financial
scandal in Austria since World War Two.
As part of an effort to draw a line under that affair,
Austria in July offered to settle a complex web of litigation
with the German state of Bavaria by paying 1.23 billion euros
($1.4 billion), or 45 percent of Bavaria's claims.
Bavarian state bank BayernLB owned Hypo before
Austria nationalised it in 2009.
At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government finalised a
bill preparing a legal framework for that settlement. Finance
Minister Hans Joerg Schelling added the government was working
on legislation that would provide cash for Hypo's home province
of Carinthia to settle with other Heta creditors.
Carinthia had guaranteed around 11 billion euros' worth of
Heta debt, around five times the province's annual budget.
Plans for a settlement between Carinthia and creditors are
less advanced, but a court filing made public on Tuesday
provided an outline of Carinthia's intentions.
The filing posted on the website of a law firm representing
Kaerntner Landesholding, a Carinthian state holding company,
showed Carinthia wanted to set up a special purpose vehicle with
a view to financing a settlement with Heta creditors.
German banks and insurers, including Deutsche Bank
and Allianz, have Heta exposures to the
tune of 7.1 billion euros.
"On the part of the federal government, there is an
agreement in principle to provide the state of Carinthia and/or
a special purpose vehicle formed by the same with financing up
to a maximum amount corresponding to the expected recovery from
the liquidation of Heta," the filing said.
Cash from the federal government would be in the form of a
loan at market conditions, it added.
Austrian financial watchdog FMA took control of Heta in
March and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an
outside audit exposed a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion euros
that the government was not prepared to fill. The gap has since
widened to 8.1 billion.
The moratorium angered many investors who thought the debt
they held had iron-clad state guarantees from Carinthia.
The reorganisation plan for Kaerntner Landesholding, which a
spokesman for its law firm said had been approved by a local
court, outlined a plan to buy back Heta debt from creditors.
"The special purpose vehicle will make an offer to the
creditors to purchase the guaranteed debt instruments," the
filing said, adding contact had been established with creditors
representing three quarters of the outstanding claims, or
roughly 10 billion euros.
"With the exception of one creditor no negative comments
with respect to the initiative of the claimant were expressed to
the claimant, the state of Carinthia, the authorized
representative or the reorganisation auditor," it said.
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Francois Murphy and Alexandra
Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Louise Heavens and Michael Shields)