* Repayment of senior bonds planned at 75 pct, junior bonds
30 pct
* Maturity of special bond to be shortened to 13.5 years
* Finance ministry expects new offer in September
* Main creditors accept deal given lack of alternatives
(Adds quotes, background, criticism of ECB)
By Kirsti Knolle and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
VIENNA, May 18 Austria's government has reached
agreement in principle with creditors of "bad bank" Heta
, paving the way for a bond buyback offer in early
September to settle a dispute that risked bankrupting an
Austrian province.
The overall repayment rate to creditors is seen at about 90
percent if they also accept a special 13.5-year zero-coupon bond
as a sweetener, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
This would be about 8 percentage points more than an offer
rejected by creditors in March.
The latest move comes a month after Austria's financial
watchdog cut the nominal value of the bulk of bonds by more than
half, making Heta a test case for new European rules aimed at
ensuring a failed bank's losses are shared with creditors.
The deal announced on Wednesday by Austrian Finance Minister
Hans Joerg Schelling should stave off the threat of bankruptcy
for the southern province of Carinthia.
The province, which guaranteed Heta's outstanding debt of
about 11 billion euros ($12.4 billion), will offer senior
creditors 75 percent of the original face value of the bonds and
junior creditors 30 percent.
"Under the circumstances and upon evaluating the
alternatives we consider the offer acceptable," said Friedrich
Munsberg, spokesman for an umbrella group of creditors with
about 5 billion euros of Heta debt.
Bondholders include Pimco, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Dexia Kommunalbank
.
Carinthia will contribute 1.2 billion euros to the buyback,
which the federal government will finance with loans, and
Schelling said that Vienna will guarantee the zero-coupon bond.
A financial source said that some creditors still hope to
get back all their money through a Frankfurt court case that
resumes next month. FMS, a German equivalent of Heta, had
brought the legal challenge in an effort to speed payment.
ECB CRITICISED
The deal also served to place the European Central Bank
under the microscope over its response to the Heta saga, with
banking sources saying that the expected repayment rate of
around 90 percent showed that the ECB had been wrong when it
told banks to write down at least 50 percent of their Heta bonds
last year.
Property lender Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank ran
into problems after complying with the ECB request and had to be
taken over by Germany's deposit protection fund.
The German banking association, which runs the protection
fund, said on Wednesday that it would support the Heta deal but
would not comment further. An ECB spokeswoman declined comment.
The Heta case dates back to the failure of lender Hypo Alpe
Adria after rapid expansion into Eastern Europe. The federal
government had to pour about 5.5 billion euros into Hypo, which
was nationalised in 2009.
"If the offer is accepted, we get legal certainty and we can
avoid legal proceedings," Schelling told reporters.
"It's a good day if the burden of Heta is lifted from the
shoulders of the republic and the finance ministry."
($1 = 0.8871 euros)
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in Vienna, Alexander
Huebner in Frankfurt and Chris Spink of IFR in London; Editing
by Michael Shields, Keith Weir and David Goodman)