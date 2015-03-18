VIENNA, March 18 The capital hole at Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution is probably around 4.6 billion euros ($4.88 billion), Chancellor Werner Faymann told parliament on Wednesday, citing management estimates that narrow the wide range first named.

The Financial Market Authority took control of Heta this month and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit exposed a capital gap of 4-7.6 billion euros which the government was not prepared to fill.

Final figures will be available only when Heta reports 2014 results next month. The extent of its capital shortfall will help determine how big a debt "haircut" creditors face.

"The need for capital was given by Heta management in a range between 4 and 7.6 billion euros, or 4.6 billion for the so-called most realistic impact," Faymann told lawmakers.

Based on initial audit results, the most realistic impact estimate for required writedowns was 5.7 billion euros, within an original range of 5.1-8.7 billion, he added.

These reflect the impact of treating the rump of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria as a wind-down vehicle rather than as a going concern, worsened economies in Balkan countries where it has exposure, and the Swiss franc's surge that makes loans in that currency more difficult to service, officials say.

The debt moratorium gives the FMA time to work out a plan to wind down Heta to ensure equal treatment of creditors. The watchdog has said it would not negotiate on losses it imposes on creditors, which should be clear in about a year.

Germany's Commerzbank became the latest Heta creditor to say it was considering legal action over the case, which has hit several German banks. ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)