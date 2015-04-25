VIENNA, April 25 Austrian Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling sought to dampen speculation that the province
of Carinthia could buy back debt it had guaranteed for wind-down
vehicle Heta to help relieve financial pressure on the
hard-pressed region.
Austrian media have reported that Carinthia, home province
of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, whose remnants Heta is
winding down, could borrow money from the federal government for
a debt buyback programme.
Heta's debt trades at deep discounts to face value after the
FMA watchdog took control of the undercapitalised entity and
froze debt repayments while it works out a plan to share the
pain among creditors.
Carinthia, with an annual budget of around 2.2 billion euros
($2.4 billion), has made outstanding guarantees amounting to
more than 10 billion euros on Heta debt. It has asked the
federal government for help in talks to resume on Monday.
In Riga for a meeting of euro zone officials, Schelling said
he was surprised by reports of a potential debt buyback.
"To be frank, I am rather amazed by the messages coming out
of Carinthia. This has not been coordinated with me," the
Austrian Press Agency quoted him as saying on Saturday.
"What everyone is overlooking is that we have no leeway to
act at all," he added, noting that only the FMA could decide.
Just how big a haircut creditors face is unclear. Heta said
on Friday it would not be able to report 2014 results this month
as planned and pushed the date back to late May after the extent
of asset writedowns becomes clear.
Schelling said the point was to get Heta debt off the market
but that he had no influence on this issue. "Only Carinthia can
act. I would suggest not acting in an isolated way but rather by
... seeing to arranging a negotiating team."
In 2009 Austria nationalised Hypo after a decade of
breakneck expansion pushed the bank to the edge of collapse. It
decided last year to wind down the parts it could not sell.
Hypo has absorbed 5.5 billion euros in state aid and added
to Austria's debt and budget deficits in its biggest post-war
financial scandal.
Profil magazine cited former FMA co-head Heinrich
Traumueller as saying his appeals to crack down on Hypo went
unheeded and that the government instead tried to have him
sacked in 2006 for seeking to remove Hypo's chief executive at
the time.
He said he had repeatedly warned Hypo executives about
problem lending, especially in Croatia.
"I told the gentlemen many times: if something happens
there, I will rip your heads off. We at FMA were of the opinion
that they were well on the way to drive the bank into the wall.
I told this to government leaders from the chancellor on down."
($1 = 0.9193 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jane Baird)