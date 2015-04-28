VIENNA, April 28 The new chief executive of
Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution thinks the
vehicle winding down the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe
Adria can wrap up its work within five years.
The comments from German Prince Sebastian von
Schoenaich-Carolath mark a faster timetable than Austrian
officials have previously given for Heta, which the FMA watchdog
took control of last month after an audit exposed it was
undercapitalised.
"One can always realistically assume that this is a subject
one can handle in five years. There is, and this is underscored
in the (asset quality review), a three- to five-year timeframe
in which one should do it," he told reporters.
Schoenaich-Carolath is experienced in addressing ailing
banks that need to get back on their feet or go out of business,
most recently with the Polish unit of Germany's DZ Bank.
He said Heta's focus was less on creditors than on dealing
with Austrian supervisors as Heta and the FMA work together on
the wind-down process while still protecting the interests of
creditors.
The FMA froze Heta's debt repayments in March while it works
out a plan to treat all creditors equally. The extent of
"haircuts" creditors face is still unclear.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)