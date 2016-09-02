By Kirsti Knolle
| VIENNA, Sept 2
VIENNA, Sept 2 A buy-back offer for Austrian
'bad bank' Heta bonds, a test case for new European
rules aimed at ensuring a failed bank's losses are shared with
creditors, could come as early as Friday, two sources told
Reuters.
If successful, the bond buy-back would draw a line under
Austria's worst financial disaster since World War Two.
"There could be an announcement late on Friday," one of the
financial sources said.
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said this
week he expected creditors representing two-thirds of the
outstanding debt to accept the offer, which would make it
binding for all creditors.
Austria's government reached agreement in principle with
creditors in May for an offer to buy back at a discount debt of
around 11 billion euros ($12.31 billion).
The province of Carinthia, helped by loans from the federal
government, would offer senior creditors 75 percent of the
original face value and junior creditors 30 percent.
The overall repayment rate to creditors is seen at about 90
percent if they also accept a special 13.5-year zero-coupon bond
as a sweetener.
The move in May came after Austria's financial watchdog cut
the nominal value of the bulk of the bonds by more than half.
Heta's bondholders include Pimco, Commerzbank
, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Dexia
Kommunalbank.
Carinthia would contribute 1.2 billion euros to the buyback,
which the federal government will finance with loans, and Vienna
would guarantee the zero-coupon bond.
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alexander
Smith)