(Changes dateline from VIENNA)
By Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle
ALPBACH, Austria, Sept 2 The Austrian province
of Carinthia's offer to buy back the bonds of "bad bank" Heta
Asset Resolution will be published on Tuesday and its
main points are the same as those in an earlier outline deal
with creditors, Austria and Carinthia said.
The offer, a test case for new European rules aimed at
ensuring a failed bank's losses are shared with creditors, would
draw a line under Austria's biggest financial debacle since
Word War Two, if enough creditors accept it.
Carinthia and Austria's Finance Ministry, which has agreed
to lend the province the money for the deal, said on Friday they
were confident the offer would be accepted by the two-thirds
majority required for it to be binding on all creditors.
"We will succeed ... in freeing our province from an
enormous threat resulting from the past," Carinthia's Governor
Peter Kaiser said, referring to the fact that a deal would lift
the threat of insolvency hanging over the province.
Austria's government reached an agreement in principle with
creditors in May on the terms of the offer to buy back Heta
bonds at a discount to their original face value of around 11
billion euros ($12 billion).
Carinthia guaranteed that face value when the bonds were
issued by local lender Hypo Alpe Adria, which has since
collapsed. Heta was formed to wind down Hypo's assets, and
Carinthia says it cannot afford to honour the guarantees fully.
Under the outline deal reached in May, Carinthia would offer
senior creditors 75 percent of their bonds' original face value
and junior creditors 30 percent.
The overall repayment rate to creditors is seen at about 90
percent if they also accept a specially issued bond guaranteed
by Vienna with a maturity of at least 13.5 years - depending on
the interest rate situation - as a sweetener.
Creditors also have the option of selling that bond back at
cash value to Carinthia after holding it for at least 60 days,
according to a parliamentary explanation of a law passed in July
to pave the way for the buyback offer. Taking up this option
would likely result in a lower overall repayment rate.
"The offer's main economic points were made known in the
course of the publication of the MoU (memorandum of
understanding) in May 2016 and remain valid," Austria's Finance
Ministry said in a statement.
The offer will run from Tuesday to Oct. 7, Carinthia said.
Heta's bondholders include Pimco, Commerzbank
, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Dexia
Kommunalbank.
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in Vienna and Andreas
Kroener in Frankfurt; Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark
Potter)