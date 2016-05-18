BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: new issue oversubscribed
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
VIENNA May 18 Austria's finance minister said he will present a proposal to the cabinet to resolve a long-running dispute between creditors of "bad bank" Heta and the province of Carinthia about the repayment of billions of euros of bonds on Wednesday.
Asked whether an agreement had been reached with creditors, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said he would answer the question at a press conference at 0730 GMT.
Reuters reported on Thursday that creditors, among them several German banks as well as the province of Carinthia, which guaranteed the bonds, have reached an agreement in principle. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Kirsti Knolle)
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.