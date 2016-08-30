VIENNA Aug 30 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday he expected the necessary majority of creditors of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution would accept a settlement offer related to Austria's worst financial disaster in 60 years.

"I believe that the two-thirds majority (needed to make a bond buyback offer binding for all creditors) will be reached," Schelling told reporters.

"It has been agreed with the creditors that an offer will be made (officially) when the creditors know the content of the offer and agree to it beforehand. This process is ongoing, so the ball is in the creditors' court." (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)