VIENNA Aug 31 The capital hole at Austrian wind-down vehicle Heta Asset Management widened to 8.1 billion euros ($9.08 billion) at the end of June from 7.0 billion at the end of 2014, the company said on Monday while reporting a first-half loss of 1.1 billion euros.

The loss reflected a hit of 0.8 billion from the Austrian Constitutional Court's ruling overturning a 2014 law that imposed losses on junior creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria -- the defunct bank that Heta is winding down -- and 0.2 billion from the sale of Hypo's Balkan banking network, it said. ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Victoria Bryan)