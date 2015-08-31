VIENNA Aug 31 The capital hole at Austrian
wind-down vehicle Heta Asset Management widened to
8.1 billion euros ($9.08 billion) at the end of June from 7.0
billion at the end of 2014, the company said on Monday while
reporting a first-half loss of 1.1 billion euros.
The loss reflected a hit of 0.8 billion from the Austrian
Constitutional Court's ruling overturning a 2014 law that
imposed losses on junior creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria -- the
defunct bank that Heta is winding down -- and 0.2 billion from
the sale of Hypo's Balkan banking network, it said.
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by
Victoria Bryan)