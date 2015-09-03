ALPBACH, Austria, Sept 3 Austria's finance minister expects creditors of failed bank Hypo Alpe Adria turned "bad bank" Heta to get an offer for their debt holdings in the last quarter of this year, he told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are currently finalising the different technical options and I expect that in September this will be more or less finished," Hans Joerg Schelling said in an interview.

"Then I expect that (Hypo's home province of) Carinthia might in the last quarter decide to make an offer to the creditors accordingly." (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)