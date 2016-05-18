VIENNA May 18 Austria's government has reached a debt settlement deal in principle with creditors of "bad bank" Heta, which paves the way for an official bond buyback offer planned for early September, the finance ministry said on Wednesday,

Carinthia, which guarantees Heta's outstanding debt of around 11 billion euros ($12.4 billion), will offer senior creditors 75 percent of the original face value of the bonds and junior creditors 30 percent, it said.

A previous offer including a sweetener allowing debtholders to invest the proceeds into an 18-year zero-coupon bond, bringing the repayment rate to around 82 percent for senior bond holders, had failed. The new offer would shorten the maturity of the bond to around 13.5 years, the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)