VIENNA, July 28 Austrian "bad bank" Heta's first-half results will be hit by a loss of at least 800 million euros ($883 million) plus interest after a court overturned a 2014 law which had bailed in some of its junior debt holders, it said on Tuesday.

Passed last year, the law effectively cancelled 890 million euros of subordinated debt guaranteed by Hypo's home province of Carinthia, a move that drew howls of protest from investors who thought they could rely on such state guarantees. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Christoph Steitz)