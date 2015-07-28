VIENNA, July 28 Austrian "bad bank" Heta's
first-half results will be hit by a loss of at least
800 million euros ($883 million) plus interest after a court
overturned a 2014 law which had bailed in some of its junior
debt holders, it said on Tuesday.
Passed last year, the law effectively cancelled 890 million
euros of subordinated debt guaranteed by Hypo's home province of
Carinthia, a move that drew howls of protest from investors who
thought they could rely on such state guarantees.
($1 = 0.9060 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Christoph Steitz)