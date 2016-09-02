VIENNA, Sept 2 The Austrian province of
Carinthia's offer to buy back the bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset
Resolution will be published on Tuesday and its main
points are the same as those in an earlier outline deal with
creditors, Austria and Carinthia said.
"The offer's main economic points were made known in the
course of the publication of the MoU (memorandum of
understanding) in May 2016 and remain valid," Austria's Finance
Ministry, which is lending Carinthia money for the offer, said
in a statement on Friday, referring to the May outline deal.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter)