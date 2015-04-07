VIENNA, April 7 Austria's regional mortgage
banks have committed to paying back debt that 'bad bank' Heta
Asset Resolution raised via a borrowing facility they
share, officials said on Tuesday.
Most but not all of the eight regional "hypo" banks are
owned by the provinces where they are based. The banks and their
owners jointly guarantee debt raised via the so-called
Pfandbriefstelle.
Heta, the 'bad bank' running down assets of defunct lender
Hypo Alpe Adria, owes 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) to the
Pfandbriefstelle but had its debt repayments frozen last month
when supervisors had to take control of Heta.
That means the other mortgage banks and their public backers
are now on the hook for servicing this Heta debt. The first such
bond, worth 7.5 million euros, matures on Friday, and a 580
million euro bond is due in June.
The Austrian Press Agency (APA) quoted Claus Fischer-See,
head of the regional mortgage banks' association, as saying
liquidity from the lenders to ensure payment of Friday's bond
was due shortly now that all the lenders were on board.
The regional lenders and Pfandbriefstelle want the money
back from Heta eventually, he added.
A spokesman for the association confirmed his remarks.
APA quoted Guenther Platter, governor of Tirol province, as
saying every province except Vienna - which has no mortgage bank
- would work with its local bank to ensure the Pfandbriefstelle
remains liquid.
"All will live up to their commitments," he said.
The burden from Heta's frozen debt repayments has already
prompted profit warnings at some regional mortgage lenders.
Heta owes 9.8 billion euros in other bonds affected by the
payment moratorium that runs until May 2016, giving supervisors
time to work out a plan treating all creditors equally. The debt
freeze has hit German banks especially hard.
($1 = 0.9217 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; editing by
Susan Thomas)