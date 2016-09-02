VIENNA, Sept 2 The Austrian province of
Carinthia's latest offer to buy back the bonds of "bad bank"
Heta Asset Resolution will be published on Tuesday,
Austrian news agency APA reported on Friday, without identifying
its source.
Austria's government reached agreement in principle with
creditors in May for an offer to buy back Heta bonds at a
discount to their original face value of around 11 billion euros
($12.3 billion).
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said this
week he expected creditors representing two-thirds of the
outstanding debt to accept the offer, which would make it
binding for all creditors.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter)