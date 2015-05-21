VIENNA May 21 Heta Asset Resolution, the wind-down vehicle for the remnants of defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, said it had again postponed the release of its 2014 results, which are now due by the end of June rather than this month.

In a statement late on Wednesday, Heta Asset cited the need to clear up accounting and legal issues for the delay.

Heta Asset is embroiled in disputes with investors after the Financial Market Authority took control of the undercapitalised agency in March and froze its debt repayments while working out a plan to share the pain among creditors.

A German court this month ordered Heta Asset to repay loans to former Hypo owner BayernLB in a surprise ruling that hands the German state-controlled lender a partial victory in its efforts to recoup 2.4 billion euros ($2.67 billion).

Heta Asset has disagreed with the verdict and filed an appeal.

($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)