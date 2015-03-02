VIENNA, March 2 Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) does not expect to incur any major losses due to the moratorium on debt repayments by "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution, its chief executive said on Monday.

Walter Rothensteiner said he could not rule out that RZB or one of its affiliates hold bonds issued by the vehicle, which was set up last year from the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

"But I think it is very likely that that will not be noticeably reflected in our balance sheet," he said.

Austria's financial watchdog warned earlier on Monday that creditors of Heta may face debt haircuts or the prospect of having the wind-down vehicle eventually go bankrupt. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)