VIENNA, March 27 Austria's federal government
will not leave the province of Carinthia in the lurch over its
more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion) debt guarantees for
"bad bank" Heta, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told
reporters on Friday.
While financial watchdog FMA, which took over Heta this
month and suspended its debt repayments, was in charge of the
issue, Schelling said he was open to discussions on letting
Carinthia borrow via the federal treasury to help finance its
guarantees over time, or buy back Heta debt.
He played down prospects that the FMA could simply annul
Carinthia-backed debt at Heta, thus making the provincial
guarantees moot, because creditors being "bailed in" cannot by
law be treated worse than in the case of an insolvency.
A Heta insolvency would quickly drag down Carinthia, which
has a 2 billion euro annual budget, casting Austria into
uncharted waters because there is no legislation in place on how
to handle an unprecedented provincial bankruptcy.
Schelling said he thought introducing such legislation would
be a good idea but it would be wrong to do so now. Instead,
Austria should wait until after the bulk of provincial debt
guarantees for banks expire in 2017.
Adopting legislation now could give financial markets the
wrong impression that Austria was again opening the door to
escape state debt guarantees, which remain intact at both
provincial and federal level for Heta debt, he said.
Austria last year passed a law to wipe out subordinated
creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria, the predecessor of Heta, despite
Carinthian debt guarantees. Several investors are challenging
that law before Austria's Constitutional Court.
Schelling said he had proposed a general settlement of legal
battles over Hypo/Heta months ago to former Hypo owner BayernLB
, the Bavarian state bank, but was rebuffed. He said
he was awaiting a counteroffer from Bavaria.
Taxpayers pumped 5.5 billion euros into Hypo Alpe Adria,
which Austria nationalised in 2009 after a decade of breakneck
expansion left it with unsustainable debts. The government
decided last year to sell off what it could and wind down the
rest via Heta rather than let Hypo go bust.
($1 = 0.9229 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
David Holmes)