(Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, March 27 Austria's federal government will not leave the province of Carinthia in the lurch over its more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion) debt guarantees for "bad bank" Heta, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters on Friday.

While financial watchdog FMA, which took over Heta this month and suspended its debt repayments, was in charge of the issue, Schelling said he was open to discussions on letting Carinthia borrow via the federal treasury to help finance its guarantees over time, or buy back Heta debt.

He played down prospects that the FMA could simply annul Carinthia-backed debt at Heta, thus making the provincial guarantees moot, because creditors being "bailed in" cannot by law be treated worse than in the case of an insolvency.

A Heta insolvency would quickly drag down Carinthia, which has a 2 billion euro annual budget, casting Austria into uncharted waters because there is no legislation in place on how to handle an unprecedented provincial bankruptcy.

Schelling said he thought introducing such legislation would be a good idea but it would be wrong to do so now. Instead, Austria should wait until after the bulk of provincial debt guarantees for banks expire in 2017.

Adopting legislation now could give financial markets the wrong impression that Austria was again opening the door to escape state debt guarantees, which remain intact at both provincial and federal level for Heta debt, he said.

Austria last year passed a law to wipe out subordinated creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria, the predecessor of Heta, despite Carinthian debt guarantees. Several investors are challenging that law before Austria's Constitutional Court.

Schelling said he had proposed a general settlement of legal battles over Hypo/Heta months ago to former Hypo owner BayernLB , the Bavarian state bank, but was rebuffed. He said he was awaiting a counteroffer from Bavaria.

Taxpayers pumped 5.5 billion euros into Hypo Alpe Adria, which Austria nationalised in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion left it with unsustainable debts. The government decided last year to sell off what it could and wind down the rest via Heta rather than let Hypo go bust.

($1 = 0.9229 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by David Holmes)