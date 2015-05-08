VIENNA May 8 Austria is ready to help the
cash-strapped province of Carinthia strike a deal with creditors
stung by frozen debt repayments at the vehicle winding down the
defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling told Reuters.
He also defended Austria's handling of Hypo and its Heta
wind-down vehicle, which the European Commission is reviewing
amid complaints from investors facing losses.
Schelling said Carinthia, Hypo's home province, which has
more than 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) of debt guarantees
still outstanding, should use a moratorium that the watchdog FMA
has declared on repayment of Heta's debts to work out a deal
with Heta's creditors.
The idea would be for creditors to accept debt reductions
and relinquish claims on state guarantees in return for quick
bond buybacks that would avoid years of legal wrangling.
"We can offer support for this," he said in an interview on
Thursday, while reiterating that the federal government would
not assume responsibility for the provincial debt guarantees.
Carinthia wants Vienna to share the burden.
"First we have to see how this will work, how to reach a
deal with creditors. The second step is that this will cost
money, and we can see how to provide liquidity," he said.
Carinthia, where ratings downgrades have made borrowing more
expensive, has also been pressing the federal government for
renewed access to borrowing via the federal treasury, a step
that Schelling has linked to strict conditions.
"This has been under negotiation for a long time and I
expect we will get this nailed down," Schelling said. Last week
he ruled out letting Carinthia go bust.
He said the FMA's move in March to take control of Heta and
suspend debt repayments while it works out a plan on sharing the
pain among debtholders was fully in line with new EU rules on
bailing in creditors.
"The verbal assessment so far from the (European) Commission
is that they think it was legal ... The various commissioners
who have addressed this at our request have informed us that
they think it is in order. I think so as well," he said.
The Commission is also examining a special law that Austria
passed last year which wiped out nearly 900 million euros' worth
of Hypo debt that was guaranteed by Carinthia. Austria's
Constitutional Court will rule later this year on whether the
law is valid.
Schelling held out little hope of a quick deal with Hypo's
former owner BayernLB, backed by the German state of
Bavaria, to settle a series of lawsuits over who should pay for
the mess.
He said the Bavarians had rejected his proposed settlement
and had not yet made a counterproposal of their own.
"My experts say this process will last 10 years. (I wonder)
if that is wise."
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)