VIENNA, March 27 Austria's federal government will not leave the province of Carinthia in the lurch over its more than 10 billion euros ($10.84 billion) in debt guarantees for "bad bank" Heta, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters on Friday.

While financial watchdog FMA -- which took over Heta this month and suspended its debt repayments -- was in charge of handling the issue, Schelling said he was open to discussions on letting Carinthia borrow money via the federal treasury to help finance its guarantees over time or buy back Heta debt.

He played down prospects that the FMA could simply annul Carinthia-backed debt at Heta - thus making the provincial guarantees moot - because creditors being bailed in cannot by law be treated worse that in the case of an insolvency, in which case the Carinthian guarantees would immediately kick in.

($1 = 0.9229 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)