VIENNA, March 6 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday that a suspension of debt repayments by Heta Asset Resolution, the wind-down unit set up for Hypo Alpe Adria's assets, had no immediate impact on bank ratings in Austria.

Austria's financial watchdog took control of Heta on Sunday and halted payments on more than 11 billion euros ($12 billion) worth of debt, after the state refused to plug a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion euros revealed in an audit.

"The government's decision to put HETA into a debt-servicing standstill on debt which is to be included for potential bail-in indicates the government's increasing willingness to pass the burden of bank failures to senior unsecured creditors," S&P said in a statement.

"We note, however, that HETA is a wind-down entity that undertakes few, if any, systemic banking activities in Austria."

Austria's banks include UniCredit's Bank Austria, Erste Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International .

Sunday's step was allowed by new European legislation that Austria adopted this year so that taxpayers do not have to shoulder the entire burden and which gives banking supervisors more powers.

"We continue to see unresolved questions about how the legislation may operate in practice, certainly while systemic banks remain in a transitional phase of building buffers of loss-absorbing debt instruments," it said. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)