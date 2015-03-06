VIENNA, March 6 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
said on Friday that a suspension of debt repayments by Heta
Asset Resolution, the wind-down unit set up for Hypo
Alpe Adria's assets, had no immediate impact on bank ratings in
Austria.
Austria's financial watchdog took control of Heta on Sunday
and halted payments on more than 11 billion euros ($12 billion)
worth of debt, after the state refused to plug a capital hole of
up to 7.6 billion euros revealed in an audit.
"The government's decision to put HETA into a debt-servicing
standstill on debt which is to be included for potential bail-in
indicates the government's increasing willingness to pass the
burden of bank failures to senior unsecured creditors," S&P said
in a statement.
"We note, however, that HETA is a wind-down entity
that undertakes few, if any, systemic banking activities in
Austria."
Austria's banks include UniCredit's Bank Austria,
Erste Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International
.
Sunday's step was allowed by new European legislation that
Austria adopted this year so that taxpayers do not have to
shoulder the entire burden and which gives banking supervisors
more powers.
"We continue to see unresolved questions about how the
legislation may operate in practice, certainly while systemic
banks remain in a transitional phase of building buffers of
loss-absorbing debt instruments," it said.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)