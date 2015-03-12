MUNICH, March 12 Germany's Hypovereinsbank on Thursday said it held bonds from Hypo Alpe Adria's "bad bank" Heta worth low triple-digit millions of euros, and that the bank had already made sufficient bad-debt provisions last year to cover it.

Hypovereinsbank, or HVB, is owned by Italy's UniCredit .

Regulators this month took control of Heta and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit found writedown needs that blew a 7.6 billion-euro ($8.05 billion) hole in its balance sheet. ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)