VIENNA, June 2 Martha Oberndorfer is to step
down as head of Austria's federal debt management agency to run
the agency overseeing state stakes in such companies as energy
group OMV, Telekom Austria and Austrian
Post.
The finance ministry said on Tuesday her appointment would
take effect on June 8.
The new Austrian State and Industrial Holding Ltd (OBIB)
replaced holding company OIAG, which fell afoul of politicians
due to some high-profile disputes at OMV and Telekom Austria.
The government is seeking a new head for the debt agency,
which Markus Stix would lead on an interim basis, the finance
ministry added in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)