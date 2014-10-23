VIENNA Oct 23 Austrian state holding company
OIAG will not extend the contract of Chief Executive Rudolf
Kemler beyond October 2015, it said on Thursday, declining to
exercise an option that could have kept him on for another two
years.
Kemler, 58, has come under fire from politicians and workers
for his handling of a boardroom dispute at energy group OMV
that led this month to OMV's chief executive Gerhard
Roiss having his contract cut short by nearly two years.
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling publicly rebuked
Kemler over the case, which is likely to cost millions in
severance pay for Roiss and the head of OMV's gas business.
Kemler, who two years ago got the OIAG job that paid him
510,000 euros last year, also drew criticism for handing control
of Telekom Austria to Carlos Slim's America Movil
this year by hitching the state's stake up with
Slim's. Labour representatives on Telekom's board opposed the
deal.
OIAG, which the government agreed this year to revamp, is in
charge of state stakes in companies such as OMV, Telekom Austria
and Austrian Post. As OIAG boss Kemler is also
chairman of those companies.
The two parties that govern in coalition plan to end a
system in which OIAG's supervisory board appoints its members
and instead restore direct political supervision over the
agency.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)