By Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle
VIENNA, Nov 28 The Magdas Hotel in Vienna aims
to make a difference in a country where concerns about
immigration and rising unemployment have helped boost the
far-right Freedom Party.
Most of its staff arrived in Austria as refugees, often
after harrowing journeys from their homelands in Africa or Asia.
Photos of them hang on the lobby wall.
Austrians will vote in a presidential election on Sunday and
the Freedom Party candidate, the anti-immigration Norbert Hofer,
is in a neck-and neck race to win.
The Magdas, which is owned by the Catholic charity Caritas,
hopes to contribute to a change in mindsets.
"Caritas thought, what can we do to break down the barriers
in people's heads in our economy?" said Gabriela Sonnleitner,
who runs the hotel, a former old people's home that was
converted last year.
At the same time, Austria's tourist sector is facing a
shortage of workers, a gap that the Magdas project aims to help
fill in a small way by hiring and training people who might not
otherwise find work.
"I like this job," said Sherahmad Razi, a 32-year-old Afghan
refugee working in the breakfast room, who was unemployed for a
year before being hired. "I want to learn everything here."
Unemployment has risen steadily in Austria for years.
Although it is still relatively low at just above 6 percent
by a harmonised European measure, the arrival of tens of
thousands of asylum-seekers in the small, wealthy country last
year has heightened fears among some Austrians about jobs and
the economy.
In a television debate on Sunday night, Hofer said that
German Chancellor Angela Merkel had caused serious damage to
Europe by allowing in refugees and migrants. Some of these were
terrorists, he added.
If he wins the election, Hofer would be the first far-right
head of state in a European Union country.
He has also said that if Austria was hit by another influx
like last year's he would dismiss the government, a move his
opponent, Alexander Van der Bellen, says will usher in a Freedom
Party-led government before the centrist coalition's term
expires in 2018.
Of the roughly 90,000 asylum-seekers Austria took in last
year - more than 1 percent of its population - the government
estimates that roughly half will be granted asylum, at which
point they are eligible to work or claim regular benefits.
But only about 10 percent of those refugees will be able to
find work in the short term, the Finance Ministry says, often
because new arrivals do not speak German well enough.
LEARNING TO SPEAK GERMAN
Sonnleitner plans to show that refugees whose German still
needs to improve can be hired for low-skilled jobs and work
their way up. Of the hotel's 30 staff, 10 are trained
professionals who teach the current and former refugees their
trade.
"Refugees who have been granted asylum keep coming back to
the Caritas advice centre even though they are legally allowed
to work here. Despite that they somehow find it very difficult
to enter the job market," she said.
Despite the rise in unemployment, the tourism sector is
understaffed. Seasonal workers from eastern Europe are in short
supply as wages in their home countries have improved, said
Berend Tusch, tourism chief at trade union Vida.
"The situation is alarming," he said, adding that it was not
for want of trying to hire refugees.
"The intention is there. But these people have too many
deficiencies. They have to learn the language."
Another problem is that the shortage is not in low-skilled
jobs like washing dishes but in ones like waiting tables and
cooking, he and the Austrian Chamber of Commerce's tourism
chief, Petra Nocker-Schwarzenbacher, said. Becoming a cook
typically requires three years' formal training, she said.
"Guests have high expectations. We are world-famous for
quality," Nocker-Schwarzenbacher said.
It would take four to five years for new arrivals to do the
jobs that are in short supply with the important winter season
approaching.
"I would warn against the idea that one could solve the
tourism sector's (immediate) problem with refugees or asylum
seekers. That is certainly not the case," she said.
(Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Angus MacSwan)