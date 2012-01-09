VIENNA Jan 9 Hungary's financial crisis
has crystallised worries about Austria's vulnerability to its
neighbour and former Imperial partner that remains a bulwark of
Austrian commerce.
A Hungarian sovereign default or sharp markdown of its debt
could punch a huge hole in banks' balance sheets, while a
recession there would be likely to boost bad loans in a country
where most Austrian banks are already losing money.
"There is no doubt that if something happens with Hungary -
in terms of declaring a default or whatever - it will have a
major impact on Austrian banks," said an official who spoke on
condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the subject.
This source said Austrian lenders - excluding Bank Austria,
a unit of Italy's UniCredit - had around 26 billion
euros ($33.1 billion) in gross exposure to Hungary, around a
fifth of which was in government bonds.
Austrian government bond yields hit their highest in over a
month, credit default swaps rose and spreads over benchmark
Bunds widened last week on worries about Hungary, which was
linked with Austria during the Hapsburg dynasty.
Tension eased a bit on Monday, a day before Austria auctions
1.32 billion euros in government bonds.
Austrian lenders - including Erste Group,
Raiffeisen Bank International and Volksbanken AG
- have the biggest international exposure to
borrowers in Hungary, according to the Bank for International
Settlements. {ID:nL6E8C52IU]
Austrians have also been Hungary's third-biggest direct
investors - behind Germany and the Netherlands - throughout the
past decade, and had nearly 8 billion euros in direct
investments by 2010, officials statistics show.
"There is no alternative to doing our utmost to keep
Hungary from slipping into default," another official said.
TRADE MATTERS
Raiffeisen chief analyst Peter Brezinschek noted that
Hungary is Austria's fourth-biggest export market.
"It is clear that for both the financial sector and real
economy sector that Hungary has a more important position than
Romania or the even a bigger country like Poland. You have to
see that Hungary is more important for us than France," he said.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has been
at odds with the International Monetary Fund and the European
Union over a law they view as infringing central bank
independence.
That has jeopardised negotiations for a much-needed loan
deal and spread ripples into Austrian markets.
Austrian 10-year government bond yields rose
above 3.60 percent on Friday while the 10-year yield spread over
Bunds hit 177 basis points, still below the euro-era high of 193
points seen in November as the euro zone debt crisis flared.
Brezinschek said he doubted Hungary would be "suicidal"
enough to default voluntarily rather than to back down and
accept help from the IMF. Orban said on Sunday he was prepared
to discuss any open issues.
"A sovereign default does not mean that privately held loans
will automatically default," Brezinschek said, adding the same
was true for debts of companies outside state influence.
Ratings agencies have been keeping a close eye on the
Austrian financial sector. Austria already had to help out
Erste, RBI and Volksbanken once, and nationalised two other
banks.
Vienna still has 6 billion euros left to recapitalise banks
if needed. Regulators have also told big banks to limit lending
growth in central and eastern Europe and add an extra capital
buffer to absorb any shocks from the region.