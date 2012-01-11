* Austrian banks have capital to handle Hungary exposure

* Immediate issue is if private sector will help bail out Greece

* Weak growth outlook, refinancing needs pose problems for Europe (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Jan 11 Austrian banks have enough capital to protect themselves from neighbouring Hungary's financial problems, central bank governor and ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said in a radio interview.

"Our engagement is around 30 billion (euros) including purchases of government bonds. In terms of capital Austrian banks are appropriately equipped, which means there is no danger for the Austrian banks but this is of course a challenge," he said in remarks recorded on Tuesday and broadcast on Wednesday.

Austrian banks - including Erste Group Bank, Raiffesien Bank International and Volksbanken AG - are leading lenders in Hungary, which has been unable so far to arrange a fresh financing deal with the International Monetary Fund and European Union.

Asked by broadcaster ORF about the situation in Greece, he said: "The direct problem is whether it can be implemented that the private sector takes part in the debt burden. It is clear to everyone involved that a lot is at stake here."

Banks, insurers and investment funds have been negotiating with the Greek government for weeks on a bond swap scheme which aims to cut its debt-to-GDP ratio to 120 percent from roughly 160 percent now.

Under the plan, private creditors are being asked to voluntarily accept a nominal 50 percent cut in the value of their Greek bond holdings in return for a mix of cash and new bonds, although there are suggestions that may not now be enough.

The private sector involvement is a key part of a new 130 billion euro ($166.11 billion) bailout package that needs to be in place by March to ensure Greece does not default.

Nowotny, a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, said Europe continued to face "a significantly difficult situation" although some countries like Austria were better off than others.

"The basic problem is still that on the one hand we have very weak growth expectations and the other hand a significant refinancing need for countries and banks," he said.

"A whole series of measures has been agreed. What is urgently needed is that these measures have to be implemented and as long as this is not really the case we have to expect considerable uncertainty."

Nowotny, who said on Tuesday that growth in the euro zone could with luck only stagnate this year, declined to comment on the ECB's programme to buy debt of struggling euro zone members, citing the traditional period of silence ahead of ECB meetings this week.

