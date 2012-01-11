VIENNA Jan 11 Austrian banks have enough capital to protect themselves from neighbouring Hungary's financial problems, central bank governor and ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said in a radio interview.

"Our engagement is around 30 billion (euros) including purchases of government bonds. In terms of capital Austrian banks are appropriately equipped, which means there is no danger for the Austrian banks but this is of course a challenge," he said in remarks recorded on Tuesday and broadcast on Wednesday.

Asked about the situation in Greece, he said: "The direct problem is whether it can be implemented that the private sector takes part in the debt burden. It is clear to everyone involved that a lot is at stake here." (Reporting by Michael Shields)