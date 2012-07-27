VIENNA, July 27 Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria will not need more money from taxpayers for a capital buffer to absorb potential shocks, its supervisory board chairman was quoted as saying in Der Standard newspaper.

The bank, which was nationalised in 2009 as a global economic crisis raged, has been told by regulators to raise a buffer of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) - giving a capital ratio of 12 percent - by the end of the year.

"We come up with a lower requirement," Hypo's chairman, Johannes Ditz, told Der Standard in an interview, details of which were released on Friday ahead of publication on Saturday.

Ditz said a distinction should be made between the parts of the bank that are to be privatised - the Austrian, Italian and southeast European units - and the part that was being wound down and not taking on any new business.

"For the banks that we are selling, our capital buffer is enough for the 12 percent that is being demanded. In the part that is being phased out, we do not have this capital, but we do not need any precautionary capital there," he said.

"For that part, it is enough that there is clarity that the state would stand behind the bank with guarantees, in the event that losses arise in the course of the dismantling."

Ditz said the guarantees would have to be worth about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for the parts of the bank that are being wound down, whose assets amount to about 14 billion euros.

The need of state-owned banks for more capital is a key point for ratings agencies when judging the creditworthiness of states. Standard & Poor's stripped Austria of its coveted AAA in January and Moody's has warned it might follow suit.

Austria also nationalised Kommunalkredit at the height of the economic crisis and took a 43 percent stake in Volksbanken this year.

Two years before it was nationalised to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe, Hypo Alpe Adria was sold by the Austrian province of Carinthia and a group of investors to German bank BayernLB, which subsequently alleged it was duped into buying the bank.

The head of the Conservative party in Carinthia resigned this week after admitting he took part in a kickback scheme designed to siphon off part of a 12 million euro fee paid to a tax accountant for three weeks' work into party coffers.

BayernLB bought two-thirds of Hypo Alpe Adria for 1.7 billion in 2007 and sold it to the Austrian government for 1 euro in 2009.

Ditz said some of the bank's later problems could have been avoided if the sale had been done in a legitimate way. "Perhaps less would have been paid, but in return there would not have been the enormous exposure, the enormous liabilities, that are now hanging over the taxpayer."

Asked if the bank might sue BayernLB, he said Hypo was considering whether it could claim compensation from its previous owners.

Ditz said Hypo should manage to sell a third of the bank by the end of 2014, and aimed to sell it at book value. ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)